The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against actor Ranveer Singh after he posted nude pictures of himself on social media platform Instagram, reported ANI. The pictures



He has been booked under Sections 292 (sale or circulation of obscene books etc), 293 (Sale of obscene objects to young person) and 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the first information report, India has a “good culture” but such pictures hurt everyone’s sentiments, PTI reported.

The case was filed based on complaints filed by a non-governmental organisation and a woman lawyer on Monday, according to NDTV. The NGO claimed that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, a police official stated.

The pictures are part of a photoshoot by Paper magazine in which Singh can be seen posing naked on a Turkish rug.

The complainant’s lawyer, Akhilesh Chaubey, said that Singh’s nude images could send a wrong message for children, NDTV reported. “I thank Mumbai Police for their prompt action, now the arrest should be done soon,” he added.