Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for a third day of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, PTI reported.

She arrived at the agency’s office in New Delhi at 11 am and was accompanied by her children and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief left the Enforcement Directorate’s office after questioning around 2 pm, according to PTI. The agency has not issued fresh summons to her, officials said.

Sonia Gandhi has previously been questioned for three hours on July 21 and for six hours on July 26.

On Wednesday morning, members of the Congress continued to hold protests across the country. They alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s action reflected the “vendetta politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

In New Delhi, several members of the Congress were detained from two locations – outside the party headquarters and Vijay Chowk. After Gandhi’s questioning ended, they were allowed to leave the police detention centre at Kingsway Camp.

#WATCH Police detain Congress workers protesting against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi outside AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/eCDVsMxaVk — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Among those detained, were senior party leaders and MPs Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh, ANI reported.

Several Congress MPs were detained by Delhi Police from Vijay Chowk



We want to raise the voice of the common people in Parliament. We were moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped by Police. We have been detained: Congress MP Manish Tewari pic.twitter.com/Eg2AV0ebpx — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that a reign of terror of the Enforcement Directorate prevailed in the country.

“First they summoned Rahul Gandhi...He was interrogated for several hours on five days,” Gehlot said at a press briefing. “Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time today. We have no idea how long it would last.”

Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the agency had all the documents related to the case which they have been investigating over the years.

“They have also questioned Rahul Gandhi...Then why call Sonia Gandhi?” Azad asked. “She is old and has been unwell since contracting Covid,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the protests, saying they were being organised to save one family.

“They are protesting to protect a family, not the country,” BJP President JP Nadda said, according to ANI. “[The] Gandhis are required to answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law.”

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur pointed out that chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were in New Delhi instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states.

“If they [Gandhis] haven’t done any corruption then why fear?” Thakur asked. “Incidents of rape and murder are being reported from Congress-ruled states, but their CMs are camping in Delhi.”