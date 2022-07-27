A Class 11 girl was found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi town on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. This was the fourth such instance in the state this month.

The girl’s parents, who work at a fireworks factory, found her dead when they returned home. She is said to have died by suicide.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M Manohar said that a case of unnatural death has been filed, and the girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. “Her parents told us that she suffered severe menstrual pain which may have led her to take the extreme step…but that’s the parents’ version,” he told the newspaper.

The circumstances of the girl’s death are being investigate, Manohar added.

The death in Sivakasi was reported a day after a Class 12 student was found dead in the state’s Cuddalore district. Police Inspector Karthik said that in a suicide note, the girl cited her “inability to fulfil IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents” as the reason for taking the step.

On Monday, a Class 12 girl died by suicide in her hostel room in the Tiruvallur district. She was studying at a government-aided school.

On July 13, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in a private residential school in the Kallakurichi district. The police have claimed that the Class 12 student died by suicide. But the parents have denied the claims and alleged that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

Protests seeking justice for the girl turned violent on July 17. The case is now being investigated by the state Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged students to shun thoughts of suicide. “Girls should never be pushed to suicidal thoughts,” he said. “Turn trials into accomplishments.”

Stalin said that stringent action would be taken against those harassing students sexually, mentally and physically.