The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed chargesheet in a special court against Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain and others in connection with a money-laundering case, PTI reported.

Jain is a minister without a portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is currently in judicial custody.

The money-laundering case is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017. The CBI has alleged that between February 2015 and May 2017, Jain acquired assets disproportionate to his income.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that five firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The agency claimed that money routed through the companies was used to buy land or repay loans taken to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.

Plea to suspend Jain from Cabinet

A public interest litigation was filed in July by Dr Nand Kishore Garg, a three-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Delhi’s Trinagar constituency, seeking to suspend Jain from the Cabinet.

Jain was enjoying the perks of being a Cabinet minister despite having been accused of serious charges, which “may entail severe punishment”, the plea had said.

Garg’s petition also alleged that Kejriwal was supporting Jain by giving him a clean chit in a clear violation of his constitutional oath.

The Delhi High Court, however, on July 7 dismissed the plea.

“We know our limitations,” a two-judge bench had said. “We have to obey the statutes, rules and notifications. We cannot travel beyond that. We are not the lawmakers.”

Kejriwal denies allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 31 described the allegations against as Jain false. He said the case was politically motivated.

In a live address on Twitter, Kejriwal had said the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are “hardcore patriots”.

“We can get beheaded but can never betray the country,” he added. “We don’t sell our souls.”