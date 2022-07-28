Two pilots died on Thursday evening after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

“At 9.10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie,” the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter. “Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.”

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoked to the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhari and sought details of the crash, ANI reported.

District Collector Lok Bandu told the Hindustan Times that the plane crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo.