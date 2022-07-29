A Muslim man was killed in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday evening just two days after a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader was hacked to death in Dakshina Kannada district, reported the Deccan Herald.

“Around 8 pm [on July 28], there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told India Today. “He was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead.”

The police have identified the youth as Fazil, reported the Hindustan Times. They have not identified a cause for the attack.

In CCTV camera footage of the attack, Fazil is seen stepping out of what appears to be a garment shop. Moments later he is seen being chased by a group of men, before they attack him with weapons and hoardings kept outside the shop.

Cctv footage of the brutal attack on #Fazil happened at Surathkal tonight. 4 unidentified persons came in Hyundai car and attacked him near a dress shop. He was then admitted to AJ Hospital but succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/zSvZE43K60 — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) July 28, 2022

Kumar said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting the gathering of four or more persons has been imposed in the area around Mangaluru city commissionerate.

On Tuesday, Praveen Nettaru, the Dakshina Kannada district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death by two unidentified bike-borne assailants. The attack took place as he was closing his poultry shop in Bellare village in Sullia taluk of the district.

Protests erupted against the Karnataka government and several BJP youth wing leaders resigned, saying that the state government had failed to protect the lives of party members. On Wednesday, protestors threw stones and attacked the car of BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel when he was on his way to visit Nettaru’s family.

The Karnataka government suspect the role of the Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India in Nettaru’s killings. On Thursday, the police arrested two men they suspect to be linked with the the Popular Front of India.

On the Mangaluru killing, the police said it would be premature to link the incident with any other. “I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups,” Kumar said.

The police also requested Muslim leaders to perform prayers at their homes, adding that wine shops have been shut down for Friday.