The output of India’s eight core sectors increased by 12.7% in June as compared to 9.4% registered the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

May’s output growth from these sectors was revised to 19.3% by the Commerce and Industry Ministry from the previous estimate of 18.1%.

Production in all the sectors, except crude oil, increased in June as compared to the same month last year. Crude oil production declined by 1.7% as compared to June 2021. The highest growth in production was seen in the coal sector in which the output went up by 31.1%.

The production in fertilisers sector increased by 8.2%, while it grew by 3.3% in the steel industry. Cement production increased by 19.4% and electricity generation by 15.5% compared to June 2021 output levels.

The natural gas production increased by 1.2% and petroleum refinery sector grew by 15.1%.

The eight sectors account for nearly 40% of industrial output.