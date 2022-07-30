A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. Two security personnel were also injured, according to PTI.

Search operations were conducted in the area after the gunfight, the police said.

A police official said that the security forces had received information about presence of militants at Wanigam Bala area of the district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, reported PTI.

He said that the operation turned into a gunfight as militants opened firing on the security forces. The identity of the militant is being ascertained, the official added.