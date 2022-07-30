Religious animosity affects the entire country and leaders of different faiths must come together to prevent it, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Saturday, according to PTI.

He made the comments at an interfaith conference organised by Islamic cultural organisation All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in Delhi.

“Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion, which adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally,” Doval said. “We cannot be a mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel a part of India. In this, we sail and sink together.”

The national security advisor said that efforts need to be taken to clear misunderstandings and to help all religious groups feel that they are a part of the country.

Ban PFI, says AISSC

A resolution passed at the conference called for a ban on organisations such as the Popular Front of India, ANI reported. It alleged that the organisation had been engaging in “anti-national activities” and carrying forward a divisive agenda.

“At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law,” the resolution said.

The Popular Front of India has been accused of involvement in a number of cases of violence, including the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Palakkad in November and riots in Bengaluru in August 2020.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka Police said that they suspected that two persons arrested for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru may have links with the Popular Front of India. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, the resolution on Saturday also said that social media platforms were being used to promote religious hatred. “We request the government to take serious note and initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace,” it said.