At least eight persons died and nine others were injured after a fire broke out in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday, PTI reported.

The fire occurred at New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka area of the city, according to NDTV. Video footage from the site showed massive plumes of smoke emanating from the hospital building.

Madhya Pradesh: At least 8 dead as fire breaks out at private hospital in Jabalpur https://t.co/uBzHiIlXMS pic.twitter.com/qq8njTsJtA — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 1, 2022

Four patients, three hospital staffers and one attendant were among those killed in the blaze, The Indian Express reported.

Chief Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Gaur said the fire was probably caused due to a short circuit.

“It was a massive fire,” he told ANI. “Our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said he has directed his chief secretary to follow the incident closely.

जबलपुर के एक अस्पताल में भीषण अग्नि दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।



स्थानीय प्रशासन और कलेक्टर से निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। मुख्य सचिव को संपूर्ण मामले पर नजर बनाये रखने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। राहत एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022

“Every effort is being made for relief and rescue,” Singh said. “I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family members.”

He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died, according to ANI.