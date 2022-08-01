K Uma Maheshwari, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao was found dead in her house in Hyderabad on Monday, The News Minute reported.

Circle Inspector of the Jubilee Hills police station Rajasekhar Reddy said it was a case of suicide and that Maheshwari had hanged herself to death. The reason behind her suicide will be known after an investigation, Reddy said.

However, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that no suicide note was found at Maheshwari’s house, NDTV reported.

The body had been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 (inquiry into suicide and killing cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to ANI.

Maheshwari was the youngest among 12 children of Rao, and was the youngest of four sisters.

According to family members, Maheshwari had been suffering from poor health for several months, The Indian Express reported.