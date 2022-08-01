The big news: No chance of recession in India, says Nirmala Sitharaman, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to ED custody till August 4, and eight persons died after fire broke out in a hospital in Jabalpur.
- No question of India slipping into stagflation or recession, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister made the remarks while replying to a debatein the Lok Sabha on price rise.
- Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4: The Enforcement Directorate, however, had sought an eight-day custody of the MP. Raut was arrested late on Sunday night after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Mumbai for nine hours.
- Eight killed after fire breaks out at hospital in Jabalpur: The fire started from a generator which is suspected to have undergone a voltage fluctuation. The hospital did not have a no-objection certificate for fire safety norms.
- Smriti Irani, her daughter not owners of Goa restaurant ‘Silly Souls’, says Delhi High Court: Goa excise commissioner had issued a notice alleging that the establishment had obtained an illegal liquor licence.
- Reliance Jio biggest bidder in 5G spectrum auction, Adani Group makes entry into telecom sector: The Mukesh Ambani-led company acquired a total of 24,740 MHz of spectrum for Rs 88,078 crore.
- Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, second case in the city: The 35-year-old had no recent history of foreign or local travel, officials told news agency PTI. He has been admitted to the city’s Loknayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Earlier on Monday, India reported its first death due to monkeypox disease in Kerala.
- “Really love India”, says Aamir Khan amid calls for boycott of his movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’: Several Twitter users have put up posts about a comment made by the actor in 2015 on intolerance in India.
- Jharkhand Police file FIR after Congress MLA alleges he was offered money to topple government: The MLA, Kumar Jaimangal, alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in efforts to overthrow the government.
- Former Andhra Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s daughter found dead in her house: K Uma Maheshwari hanged herself to death, an inspector of the local police station said.
- July GST collection rises to nearly Rs 1.49 lakh crore – second highest ever: In June, Rs 1,44,616 crore were collected as revenues in Goods and Services Tax.