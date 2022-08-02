The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for seven districts in southern Kerala.

The agency predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in Ernakulum, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.

The weather department also issued an orange alert in two districts – Malappuram and Thrissur.

A red alert warns of heavy to extremely heavy rain and authorities are asked to tackle any adverse situation. An orange alert warns of very heavy rain and authorities are asked to stay prepared.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad. A yellow alert calls on authorities to remain updated about the weather situation.

Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm are likely in parts of Kerala till August 5, the weather office said.

Visuals by ANI showed a submerged bridge in Kottayam after heavy rainfall there.

#WATCH | Cheruvally Pazhayidom bridge in the Kottayam district of Kerala submerged in water as heavy rainfall lashes the area pic.twitter.com/D2o7NZm8gY — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged citizens to remain vigilant, citing the forecast, PTI reported.

“As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next five days, people should be very vigilant,” he said.

On Monday, Vijayan called for an immediate meeting with district collectors, India Today reported. The chief minister also visited the state disaster management office and took stock of the preparations.

He also requested citizens to not travel to hilly regions during this period.

In Idukki, night travel has been restricted. Control rooms have been opened in various districts.

According to the IMD prediction, the intensity of the rainfall will reduce after Friday.

Kerala: Several areas in Kannur district face waterlogging, due to heavy rainfall in the region (01.08) pic.twitter.com/ab7LTrjpbs — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Six deaths due to rains

Vijayan said that six deaths have been reported in rain-related incidents in the state so far, ANI reported on Tuesday.

“Five houses destroyed and 55 houses partially destroyed,” the chief minister added.

A joint emergency cell of the National Disaster Response Force and state forces has been formed, he said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.

Continuing heavy rain in the Kozhikode district of Kerala causes waterlogging pic.twitter.com/vJwO7wovAS — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Holiday declared for schools, colleges

District authorities in some parts of Kerala declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday, PTI reported.

The collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts declared a holiday for schools and colleges in a few taluks.

Stay prepared, HC tells Kochi authorities

The Kerala High Court has directed the disaster management authority and the Kochi Corporation officials to stay prepared and ensure that all the necessary measures are taken ahead of the rainfall warning, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The directions were issued after Justice Devan Ramachandran took note of the weather reports in the state.

The judge has also directed the district collector, Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Smart Mission Limited to file detailed reports and share any remedial measures. The reports are to be submitted before August 4, when the court will hear the matter next.

The judge has also asked the assistant solicitor general of India, appearing for the Railways, to give directions to a competent officer to work with the district collector and the corporation and ensure that all the culverts are kept free, ANI reported. A progress report on this has to also be submitted to the court.

“What is worrying to this court is that there are warnings of heavier rains in the next few days also,” the judge observed. “This year, we are again facing flooding, though not in the scale as in the year of 2018, but which, on account of the heavier rains that we expect, can manifest a problem...If the canals are ready to receive the rainfall and did not flood then certainly, the problem lies within the internal drainage system of the city.”

The judge further said that all stakeholders should “be at the ground level” and take prompt steps as required.