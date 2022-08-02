The United States will “pay the price” if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

While no official announcements have been made, local media reported that Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night. The impending visit has drawn outrage from China, which considers Taiwan as a breakaway province.

The 82-year-old’s trip will be the highest-level visit by an American official in over 25 years, the Associated Press reported.

At a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the US will bear the responsibility for undermining China’s sovereign security interests.

The development came a day after White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased. He added that White House respects the independence of the US Congress.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said.

Pelosi is a long-time critic of China and denounced its human rights record. She is expected to meet legislators and human rights activists on Wednesday.