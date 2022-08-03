The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an inquiry into a gas leak in a garment factory that led to 121 women workers being hospitalised in Achyutapuram district, reported ANI.

About 4,000 women workers were present at the Brandix India Apparel City when the incident took place on Tuesday, reported The Times of India.

District Medical and Health Officer Hemanth said that most of the workers admitted to the hospital complained about difficulty in breathing, nausea and vomiting. Some of the workers fainted but their condition is now stable, according to The Times of India.

Over 50 workers, mostly women, of Brandix India Apparel City, an SEZ in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh, are hospitalised owing to suspected poisonous gas leak. More number of workers could get hospitalised as several are experiencing nausea and breathlessness. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/ndbFzhLF4B — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) August 2, 2022

In a statement, the garment company said that some workers had complained of an unpleasant odour and were taken to hospital as a precaution. “The safety and well-being of our associates is of utmost importance and we have evacuated all of them,” it added. “The affected associates are in a stable condition.”

On Wednesday, state Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath told reporters the company will remain closed till further investigation. Amarnath said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The police and the state pollution control board were investigating the matter.

The minister added that it was the second gas leak incident in the state in two months.

On June 3, 178 laboratory employees had fallen ill after a gas leak in Visakhapatnam.

On Wednesday, Amarnath said that samples of the patients have been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research for examination.