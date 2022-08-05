Police were deployed across Delhi on Friday morning ahead of the Congress’s protest on inflation and unemployment, ANI reported. Senior leaders will reportedly protest around the prime minister’s house.

The protests, which are reportedly planned across the nation, are likely to take place after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s press conference at the headquarters.

Delhi | Police officials brief security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation



Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament & senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao" pic.twitter.com/fn0mebTM6y — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation.



Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.



Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The Opposition has been staging protests since the Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 18, seeking a discussion on inflation. Several MPs have been suspended for protesting in both the Houses of Parliament.

India’s retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for six straight months till June. The price-rise indicator had touched an eight-year-high of 7.79% in April.

The Opposition has also sought to discuss tax increases on several goods and services. On July 19, GST rate hikes kicked in on several goods and services ranging from unbranded packaged food items to hospital rooms with charges above Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders have come under the Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny in money laundering cases related to the National Herald newspaper. The leaders have said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is indulging in vendetta politics through the central agencies.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate interrogated Sonia Gandhi for three days in the connection with the case. Rahul Gandhi was questioned for 50 hours over five days in June.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at 12.30 pm even though the Parliament session was underway. He left the office after eight hours.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will not be intimidated by the action of the Enforcement Directorate.

“We are not afraid of Narendra Modi,” he added. “They may do whatever they want. It does not matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do.”