The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a first information report against the editor and the management of The Week magazine for publishing allegedly objectionable pictures of Hindu deities Shiva and Kali, PTI reported.

The development came on the same day when Bibek Debroy, who heads the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, in a letter to The Week Editor Philip Mathew said he is ending his association with the magazine because of the picture chosen for his column about Kali.

“It was published in the 24th July, 2022 issue, under the title ‘A tongue of fire’,” his letter said. “There is an accompanying picture, of a tantra-based painting. There is a very tenuous link between the content of the article and the picture. I can think of many better depictions of Kali. This picture was deliberately chosen to titillate and provoke.”

Artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta on Facebook identified the image as a Kangra Miniature painting from the early nineteenth century that is now in the collection of the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore.

I don't think anyone reads twitter bios. So pointing out, have removed columnist, Week. pic.twitter.com/6yrTq8LT1q — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) August 4, 2022

The Kotwali Police in Kanpur filed a case against the magazine following a complaint by former Bharatiya Janata Party state Vice President Prakash Sharma, who accused the editors and the management of hurting Hindu sentiments.

“The editor and others responsible for this objectionable act should be dealt with an iron hand,” Sharma told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pramod Kumar said the FIR was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the investigation officer has been asked to look into the charges and take action.

Workers of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal on Friday also sought action against the magazine by burning its copies in Kanpur’s Bada Chauraha area.

In UP's Kanpur, FIR registered under IPC section 295-A against editors and management of "The Week" magazine for publishing alleged inappropriate picture of a Hindu God. pic.twitter.com/PVXDDPMEvD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 4, 2022

This is the second controversy to have erupted in recent weeks over the depiction of Kali.

Last month, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police had filed separate FIRs against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai after the poster of her new documentary showed a woman dressed as Kali and smoking a cigarette. This image is set against the pride flag of the LGBTQ community.

Amid the backlash, the filmmaker had said on July 6 that she does not feel safe anywhere.

“It feels like the whole nation – that has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine – wants to censor me,” she had added.