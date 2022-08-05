The big news: Congress holds countrywide protests against price rise, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI raised repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, and ‘The Week’ was booked for using allegedly objectionable photo of Hindu deities.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Congress leaders released after being detained for six hours for holding protests against price rise: Over 300 protestors, including 65 MPs were held. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those detained.
- RBI raises repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, says inflation is expected to remain high: India’s retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for six straight months till June.
- After FIR in UP for publishing allegedly objectionable photo of Hindu deities, ‘The Week’ apologises: Economist Bibek Debroy ended his association with the magazine because of the image chosen for his column about Kali.
- Partha Chatterjee, his aide sent to judicial custody till August 18 in teacher recruitment scam: Chatterjee’s lawyer sought bail saying that he was not an influential person any longer and will not run away from investigation.
- MPs don’t have immunity from arrest in criminal cases during Parliament session, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Rajya Sabha chairman made the comment a day after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to being summoned by the ED while he was in the House.
- Sensitise officials to follow rules for dignified cremation, High Court tells UP in Hathras gangrape case: After a Dalit woman was gangraped and murdered in 2020, her family had alleged they were locked up in their home by the police during the cremation.
- Nine dead, 17 lose eyesight after drinking spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar: The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in the state since April 2016. This was the second instance of spurious liquor-related deaths in Saran district this year. In January, five persons had died.
- ED freezes bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore of crypto exchange WazirX: The company is under investigation in two cases related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the finance ministry had told Parliament on Tuesday.
- No trees cut in Aarey forests, only weeds and bushes cleared, Mumbai metro rail authority tells SC: A batch of petitioners had alleged that a 2019 status quo order on a metro car shed project was being disobeyed to chop trees in the area.
- Twitter dismisses Elon Musk’s claims that he was deceived into deal to buy the company: The social media giant has sued the billionaire after he backed out of a $44-billion deal to buy it.