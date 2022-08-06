The Karnataka High Court has issued a circular to judicial officers encouraging them to hoist the national flag in their homes between August 13 and August 15, reported Live Law on Friday.

The circular dated August 2 refers to a letter written by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Centre’s “Har Ghar Jhanda” (“tricolour in every house”) campaign that seeks to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag on August 15.

“The idea behind the campaign is to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the contribution of those who tirelessly work for nation building,” the circular said.

It said that the active participation in the campaign by the judiciary will have an encouraging impact on the public to help in making it a success.

“In view of the above, all the Judicial Officers, officers and officials of the District Judiciary are hereby encouraged to actively participate in the National Campaign of the Government ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and make it a huge success by hoisting the National Flag in their homes during the period from 13th to 15th August, 2022, in order to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the contribution of those who tirelessly work for nation building,” the circular added.

In another order related to the “Har Ghar Jhanda” campaign, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district had issued circulars in schools, asking students and teachers to deposit Rs 20 each as part of a countrywide flag-hoisting campaign.

In Anantnag’s Bijbehara town, shopkeepers were also directed to pay Rs 20 for the initiative. Videos on social media showed announcement being made warning shopkeepers of action if they do not pay the amount.

The order was withdrawn with the deputy commissioner saying the announcement was made without his permission and that the announcer has been suspended.