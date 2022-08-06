The big news: Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India’s next vice president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two convicts in the Dhanbad judge murder case were sentenced to life imprisonment, and a CISF constable opened fire in Kolkata museum.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Jagdeep Dhankhar is India’s next vice president: The National Democratic Alliance candidate received 346 of the 725 votes cast. Opposition candidate Margaret Alva got 182 votes, while 15 ballots were invalid.
- Two convicts in Dhanbad judge murder case sentenced to rigorous imprisonment till death: Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28 last year in Dhanbad after a three-wheeler ran over him. Exactly a year later, autorickshaw driver Lakhan Kumar Verma and his accomplice Rahul Kumar Verma were held guilty by a Dhanbad court.
- CISF constable opens fire in Kolkata museum killing one colleague, another injured: The constable used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable, an official told PTI. The Kolkata Police have taken the assailant into custody.
- AAP seeks CBI inquiry into former LG Anil Baijal’s role in scrapping new liquor policy: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused him of providing undue benefits to a certain liquor shop owners, while causing loss to several others and the Delhi government.
- Bad loans of Rs 10 lakh crore been written off as ‘muft ki revdi’, says Varun Gandhi taking dig at Modi: The BJP MP cited government data to call out the phrase the prime minister recently used while commenting on freebies announced by political parties.
- UP MP Atul Rai cleared of rape charges a year after complainant died setting herself on fire: The Bahujan Samaj Party parliamentarian will remain in jail as an abetment to suicide case is pending against him.
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Raut on July 31 after searching his house in Mumbai.
- Toll in spurious liquor tragedy rises to 11 in Bihar: Five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.
- Centre asks seven states to increase testing, vaccination amid rise in Covid-19 cases: The weekly positivity rate in Delhi has gone up from 5.90% in the seven-day period ending in July 29 to 9.86% this week.
- After Telangana CM decides to skip meeting, Niti Aayog rejects his claim of undermining federalism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the governing council of the planning body.