Bulldozers on Monday morning demolished a portion of the house of Shrikant Tyagi, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, days after he assaulted a woman in Noida, ANI reported.

Earlier in 2019, residents of the housing society had filed a complaint with the Noida authority and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police against Tyagi for allegedly encroaching onto the green belt in the common area.

On October 16, 2019, the Noida authority issued a notice to Tyagi to remove the encroachment within 15 days. However, Tyagi claimed that the Noida Authority issued a letter to him last year saying the notice has been nullified.

According to The Indian Express, the bulldozers on Monday shattered two glass roofs of his house located in the Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B. Since the machines cannot raze the property, as it is located inside a multi-storied housing complex, workers are using hammers to break the wooden panels in the rear part of his house.

“The chief minister [Adityanth] has taken note of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free,” said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. “Strict action will be taken against those who break the law.”

Tyagi has been booked under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. He is absconding.

Several videos on social media showed Shrikant Tyagi abusing the woman last week as she tried to stop him from planting the trees. Tyagi could be seen pushing the woman and verbally abusing the woman’s husband too.

Tyagi identifies himself as a national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of the Yuva Kisan Samiti of the ruling party. However, BJP Noida Mahanagar chief Manoj Gupta claimed that Tyagi is not a member of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Noida Phase-2 police station in charge, Sujit Upadhyay, was suspended on Monday after seven people created a ruckus at the Grand Omaxe Society, said Alok Singh, Noida police commissioner. The seven persons have been arrested, he added.