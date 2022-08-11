Four soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on an Army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday morning, the Hindustan Times reported. Two militants were shot dead during the attack.

The dead soldiers were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad, and riflemen Manoj Kumar, Nishant Malik, and Lakshmanan D.

“As reported by [the] army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning,” said Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, according to Hindustan Times. “Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place.”

More soldiers have been sent to the location of the gunfight, around 6 km from the police station in Darhal, he added.

Security has been increased in the Rajouri area after the attack, ANI reported.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed his grief over their deaths. “Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri,” he tweeted. “While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri.”

The attack came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three militants, including one suspected to be involved in the killing of actor Amreen Bhat and government employee Rahul Bhat.

Amreen Bhat, who was known for her role in television dramas, was shot dead by suspected militants in Chadoora town of Budgam on May 25. Her 10-year-old nephew had also sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

On May 27, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have killed two militants involved in Amreen Bhat’s killing.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was killed on May 12 after suspected militants barged into his office in Budgam district. His killing had led to massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits in many parts of the Union Territory.