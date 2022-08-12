Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he has no aspirations of becoming the prime ministerial candidate of Opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, Kumar added that he would play a role in uniting the Opposition parties against the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

“I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts [of becoming the PM candidate],” Kumar told reporters. “My job is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good.”

#WATCH | "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face pic.twitter.com/3yYnOPMT3c — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

On being asked about his role at the national level, Kumar said that he was already working towards forging unity among Opposition parties.

“I am receiving a lot of phone calls, and I am doing everything,” he said. “But first, I will do work in my state.”

#WATCH | When asked about his role in Opposition unity at the national level, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here" pic.twitter.com/oQ0JyNF2LY — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

On Tuesday, Kumar broke ranks with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and a day later, took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time with support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance of seven parties.

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav became his deputy.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, national president of the Janata Dal (United), said on Friday that Kumar has all the qualities to become the next prime minister, ANI reported.

“Once new [Bihar] government starts functioning, we will go to Delhi and meet Opposition leaders to arrive at consensus to wage a fight against BJP across India,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise to be fulfilled, says Kumar

On being asked if his government will fulfill the promise made by Tejashwi Yadav of providing 10 lakh jobs, Kumar said that efforts will be made in that direction.

“We are making efforts and we will try our best,” he said.

#WATCH | "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked about Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs pic.twitter.com/apu5K9lBhL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra countered Yadav’s claim about providing jobs in the state. Referring to a purported video online, Patra alleged that the deputy chief minister has gone back on his promise, ANI reported.

“There is a video on social media which shows an interview of Tejashwi Yadav about his promise of 10 lakh jobs,” Patra said. “When he was asked about it two-three days back, he said that he is not the CM [chief minister] and that he had said that he will give jobs when he becomes the CM.”