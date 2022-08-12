A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Bihar has shown the way forward, says Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Opposition leaders: The Bihar deputy chief minister said it was time for all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP-led central government.
  2. Author Salman Rushdie attacked during event in New York: Some reports said that the Booker Prize winner had been stabbed, but the authorities have not confirmed details on the nature of the attack.
  3. Click pictures of homes not displaying national flag, Uttarakhand BJP chief tells supporters: Mahendra Bhatt said the nation cannot trust those who do not put up the tricolour to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
  4. Labourer from Bihar killed by suspected militants in J&K’s Bandipora district: The killing took place eight days after a migrant worker was killed in grenade blast in Pulwama.
  5. Supreme Court refuses to stay proceedings against alleged creator of app used for ‘online auction’ of women: Aumkareshwar Thakur had filed a plea seeking to have multiple FIRs filed against him clubbed together.
  6. Yati Narsinghanand calls upon Hindus to boycott ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: The hate speech accused seer claimed that the initiative launched by the prime minister aims to benefit a company owned by a Muslim.
  7. I have no ambition of becoming PM candidate, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister, however, added he would play a role in uniting the Opposition parties.
  8. Retail inflation declines to 6.71% in July from 7.01% in June: However, for the seventh straight month, the price rise indicator remained above the 2%-6% range prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
  9. India rejects Beijing’s claim that it put pressure on Sri Lanka to stop docking of Chinese vessel: Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes it own independent decisions, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said.
  10. Avoid unilateral actions, says India on China-Taiwan tensions after Nancy Pelosi’s visit: Beijing had launched military drills around Taiwan last week after the US Speaker visited the island nation.