The Mumbai Police will summon actor Ranveer Singh on August 22 in a case filed against him after he posted nude pictures of himself on social media platform Instagram, PTI reported on Friday.

Officials from the Chembur police station in Mumbai went to Singh’s house on Friday to serve him a notice, but were told that he was not in the city, the agency quoted an unidentified official as saying.

The actor reportedly told the police that he would return to Mumbai on August 16. The police will serve him a notice on that day directing him to record his statement on August 22, the official said.

The photographs were part of a photoshoot by Paper magazine in which Singh could be seen posing naked on a Turkish rug.

He has been booked under Sections 292 (sale or circulation of obscene books etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young person) and 509 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The case was lodged based on complaints filed by a non-governmental organisation and a woman lawyer. The NGO claimed that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, a police official stated.

The first information report said that India has a “good culture” but such pictures hurt sentiments of everyone.