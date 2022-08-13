Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus disease again, the party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“She will remain in isolation as per government protocol,” he wrote on Twitter.

Before this, Gandhi had tested positive for the infection on June 2. The 75-year-old leader was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19-related complications and discharged on June 20.

आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

Her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

On Saturday, India reported 15,815 new coronavirus infections and 68 deaths. The tally of cases in the country rose to 4,42,39,372 and the toll stood at 5,26,996, according to the Union health ministry’s data.

On August 5, the Centre had written to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana amid a rise in coronavirus cases in these states. In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked authorities to ensure adequate Covid-19 testing, promote pandemic-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination.