Investor and Akasa air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday in Mumbai, ANI reported. He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala, who was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment, was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 6.45 am, The Indian Express reported.

With an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes. He was also known as “India’s Warren Buffett”.

Jhunjhunwala started dealing with the stock markets while still in college with a capital of Rs 5,000. He ran his own stock trading firm Rare Enterprises. Some of his largest holdings include Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors and Metro Brands.

Earlier this year, Jhunjhunwala teamed up with former Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube and former IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh to launch India’s newest budget carrier – Akasa Air. The domestic airline began commercial operations last week.

Jhunjhunwala also served as the chairperson of Hungama Media and Aptech and was part of the board of directors of firms such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Junjhunwala was indomitable, full of life and insightful and that his contribution to the financial sector is unforgettable.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Several politicians, journalists, activists, entrepreneurs and other notable personalities expressed grief about Jhunjhunwala’s death.

Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022

Saddened to hear the news about the demise of ace investor, trader & business magnate Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.



He has been the part of India's growth story and an inspiration to budding investors.



My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 14, 2022

His last supper at my home in Gurgaon…a fine man and astute too a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeGwqqhZUZ — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 14, 2022

End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away.

Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3OrVSzU2Ty — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2022