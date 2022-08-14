The big news: Salman Rushdie on ‘road to recovery, says his agent, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Dalit boy died after his upper caste teacher beat him up for drinking water from his pot, and Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios were announced.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, able to speak: The author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York’s Chautauqua Institution on Friday. His agent Andrew Wylie said that Rushdie was on his “road to recovery”.
- Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after upper caste teacher beats him for drinking water from his pot: The incident occurred on July 20 at a private school in Sayla village in the state’s Jalore district. Dewaram Meghwal, the boy’s father alleged that the teacher hurled casteist slurs before hitting his son.
- Devendra Fadnavis gets home and finance in Maharashtra Cabinet, Eknath Shinde keeps over 10 portfolios: Eighteen ministers were inducted into the Cabinet on last week, 40 days after Fadnavis and Shinde took oath.
- In video, BJP blames Jawaharlal Nehru and Communists for India’s partition: The Congress and the country’s first prime minister bowed down to the demands of Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the video claimed.
- J&K Police officer killed in grenade attack by suspected militants: The incident comes two days after four soldiers were killed during an attack on a Rajouri Army post.
- Sri Lanka allows Chinese ship to dock at its port from August 16-22: Last week, Colombo had asked Beijing to defer the visit after reports said India raised security concerns. However, New Delhi has denied any role in the matter.
- Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62: He was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment. With an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes. He was also known as “India’s Warren Buffett”.
- Bar Council of India rebukes advocate Prashant Bhushan for “ridiculing” SC: Recent judgement of the court were extremely painful, the lawyer said on August 10. The lawyers’ body said that Bhushan was misusing the freedom of speech and expression and indulging in an “anti-India tirade”.
- At least 41 killed in fire at Cairo church: Initial investigation showed the blaze was caused by an electrical short-circuit, the police said.
- Taiwan question different from border dispute with India, says Chinese diplomat: Beijing’s ambassador to India said that the conflict with New Delhi was a “leftover historical burden”.