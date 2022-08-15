Independence Day: India is ‘mother of democracy’, diversity is its strength, says PM Modi
The prime minister paid tributes to several freedom fighters, including Jawaharlal Nehru, VD Savarkar and Bhagat Singh, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s strength lies in its diversity and described the country as the “mother of democracy” on the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the world was looking at India with great expectations.
The prime minister said India was today honouring independence icons ignored by history.
The Centre has launched a launched a host of programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga, in the run-up to the Independence Day.
Live updates
8.45 am: “It’s important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women,” says Modi.
8.42 am: “After 75 years we have heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute,” he continues. “I salute the armed forces for this feat.”
8.41 am: “I’ve heard that five year olds say that they will not play with foreign toys,” says Modi on his government’s push for self-reliant India.
8.40 am: The prime minister calls upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world.
“The space sector has seen the most progressive space policy being in place in India,” he says in his Independence Day address. “I call on the private sector to provide the world with goods, which is also a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
8.37 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lists five pledges in his Independence Day speech – to work with resolve, to remove any vestiges of slavery, have pride in the country’s heritage, ensure unity and unified purpose and to carry out one duties as a citizen.
8.30 am: “The way the world is seeing India is changing,” Modi says. “There is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 130 crore Indians.”
8.25 am: The prime minister says that before Independence, people had different methods, but they all worked towards the goal of attaining freedom. “In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards another big goal of a vikasit Bharat [developed India],” he says.
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there is a need to eradicate all signs of a mindset of slavery. He says citizens should take pride in the country’s culture and achievements.
8.10 am: The diversity of India is its strength, the prime minister says. “Being the mother of democracy gives India the inherent power to scale newer heights,” he adds.
8.00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes India as the “mother of democracy”.
7.59 am: “India is an aspirational society and such a society is an asset,” the prime minister says. “The citizens of India want positive change and they want it at a quick pace. They also want to contribute towards it.”
7.55 am: Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru and VD Savarkar.
7.52 am: The prime minister pays tributes to India’s women freedom fighters, including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal. “Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of women of India,” he says.
7.47 am: The prime minister says that today is a special day “for Indians around the world and also for those who have a special affection for India”.
7.44 am: “I congratulate the citizens of the country on the completion of 75 years of Independence,” Modi says
7.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation.
7.33 am: The prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.
7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now on stage at the Red Fort. He will speak shortly.
7.27 am: The prime minister wishes citizens on India’s Independence Day on Twitter. “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind,” he says.
7.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi shortly on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day.