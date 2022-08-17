The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a money-laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, NDTV reported.

The agency named Fernandez as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed before a Delhi court.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7 for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the case, alleges that Chandrashekhar used the money gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez.

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion,” the Enforcement Directorate said. “Chandrashekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her.”

He also gave $1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore) and 26,740 Australian dollars (nearly Rs 14 lakh) to Fernandez’s family members out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well-known international hawala operator, the central agency alleged.

The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of a crime.

In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to the actor.

In two statements to the Enforcement Directorate recorded in August and October, Fernandez had told the agency that she received three designer bags from luxury brands Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets as gifts from Chandrashekhar.

The actor also said that she had returned a Mini Cooper car that Chandrashekhar had gifted her.