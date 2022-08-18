Twenty-one residents of Kabul in Afghanistan were killed in a blast at a mosque on Wednesday, the police said, reported the BBC.

Another 33 persons were injured, police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said.

The blast took place during the evening prayers at the Siddiquiya mosque. Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the Imam of the mosque, is among the dead, a witness told the Associated Press.

The witness also said that explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Another witness, Qyaamuddin, told the news agency that 25 persons may have died in the blast. “It was evening prayer time, and I was attending the prayer with others, when the explosion happened,” Qyaamuddin said.

A huge explosion has struck a mosque in #Kabul's PD17 during evening prayers. As many as 35 people may have been wounded or martyred. #KABULBLAST #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/CzAVA9D7Gu — Wali Khan (@WaliKhan_TK) August 17, 2022

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast.

In the past few months, several attacks have taken place in Afghanistan and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for most of them.

Last week, the Islamic State killed a cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, in a suicide bombing.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished”.