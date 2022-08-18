A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Boat carrying AK-47 rifles, explosives found at Raigad coast: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no confirmation of any ‘terror angle’, but the police would investigate all aspects.
  2. Delhi government will not allow Rohingyas to settle in the city, says Manish Sisodia: The deputy chief minister accused the BJP-led Centre of ‘conspiring to illegally settle’ refugees from Myanmar.
  3. Salman Rushdie’s attacker says he acted alone, denies contact with Iran: In an interview to The New York Post, Hadi Matar said he was surprised when he found out that the author survived the stabbing.
  4. ‘They are Brahmins...have good values’, says BJP MLA defending release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: CK Raulji, who was part of the panel that recommended the release of the 11 men said that in cases of communal violence, innocent persons are often targeted.
  5. Delhi High Court orders FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case: A woman has alleged that the politician took her to a farmhouse, spiked her drink and raped her. In its order, the High Court said that the police seemed reluctant in filing the FIR.
  6. Palaniswami challenges Madras HC order voiding his elevation as sole AIADMK leader: Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam urged Palaniswami to run the party jointly with him.
  7. Dolo makers gave gifts worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors to prescribe higher dose, medical body tells SC: Prices of the fever-reducing pills’ dosage of up to 500 mg is regulated. The freebies were allegedly given to prescribe 650 mg tablets.
  8. Court imposes penalty on prosecution for producing ‘unnecessary witnesses’ in Delhi riots case: The police summoned a witness who had earlier been discharged after the court found that his statement was about a separate incident during the 2020 violence.
  9. Judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, his aide extended by 14 days in teacher recruitment scam: The former West Bengal minister warned that ‘no one will be spared’ as he made his way to the courtroom on Thursday.
  10. Child labour, caste and poverty are closely linked in India, says UN report: Dalit women in South Asia face severe discrimination, due to which they are “denied choices and freedoms in all spheres of life”, the report said.