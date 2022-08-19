A look at the top headlines of the day:

Manish Sisodia among 15 persons named in CBI’s FIR on alleged excise scam in Delhi: The deputy chief minister recommended and took decisions with ‘an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender’, the FIR alleged. Earlier in the day, the CBI searched Sisodia’s residence and Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Centre wants to prevent the Delhi model from being discussed globally. India-China relations going through an ‘extremely difficult phase’, says S Jaishankar: After the foreign minister’s comments, Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would work with it in ‘the same direction’ to bring ties back on track at an early date. BJP MLA put under house arrest for threatening to stall Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad: Last week, T Raja Singh had said he will beat up the comedian and burn down the venue where he is scheduled to perform tomorrow. Dismiss case against Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar, international scholars urge Supreme Court: The academicians said that the Supreme Court ‘gratuitously and wholly unfairly’ attributed ulterior motives to the petitioners in the Zakia Jafri case. 4 Congress workers arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait in Rahul Gandhi’s office: This includes the Congress MP’s personal assistant. Firing on anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi was unprovoked and indiscriminate, finds panel: Thirteen protestors were killed in the police firing on May 22, 2018. Gujarat has set bad precedent by releasing convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, says judge who sentenced them: Meanwhile, a BJP MLA claimed his remark ‘rapists are Brahmins with good values’ was misconstrued. SC tells NIA court to decide on framing charges in Elgar Parishad case within three months: The bench also directed the trial court to decide on petitions by the accused seeking to be discharged from the case. Class 3 student dies nine days after being allegedly beaten by school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti: The police have filed a case and arrested the teacher, identified as Anupam Pathak. Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty in court: The author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York’s Chautauqua Institution on August 12.