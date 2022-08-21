Four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to “feed the world” in the wake of dwindling wheat supply due to the war in Ukraine, reports state that India is likely to import the foodgrain to meet its needs, according to Bloomberg.

On August 8, Reuters reported that India could cut a 40% duty on wheat imports to rein in the rising domestic prices of the crop. “If global prices fall by another 20% and Indian prices continue their rally, then maybe, sometime after a few months, imports might become feasible,” an unidentified trader was quoted as saying.

In May, India banned wheat exports to control the escalating prices of the crop in the country. However, the government had said that shipments ordered on or before May 13 will be exported.

The ban on exports had come a month after Modi said that India’s food reserves were adequate and that the farmers had made arrangements to feed the world, The Times of India reported.

India was among the many countries that has stepped in to mitigate the supply chain disruptions that had occurred after Russia invaded Ukraine – which accounts for 10% of global wheat supply – on February 24.

India, which only accounted for 1% of global exports before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in April said that it was looking to export a record one crore tonnes of wheat in 2022-’23.

However, a spate of severe heatwaves since March hurt wheat production.

According to the Food Corporation of India, state reserves declined in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, Bloomberg reported. Wheat inflation, on the other hand, is close to 12%, indicating that India may consider grain imports.

“Given a lot of the war risk premium has come off from global wheat prices, India can look at augmenting its domestic wheat supply via more imports,” said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc, reported Bloomberg. “However, since domestic wholesale wheat prices are lower than global prices, a reduction in import duties will also be essential to make it a viable option.”

India’s wheat production is likely to fall 3% to 10.63 crore tonnes this year from last year’s output of 10.95 crore tonnes, according to the Union agriculture ministry’s third advance estimate of the output of food grains.

India last imported wheat in April 2017 and March 2018.

