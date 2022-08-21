A woman was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday after she was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a security guard at a residential complex in Noida, ANI reported, citing the police.

The woman, Bhavya Rai, was arrested after the police registered a first information report on the basis of the security guard’s complaint, said Additional Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Bharti Singh.

Rai’s vehicle has also been seized.

In the video of the incident shared widely on social media, the woman is seen abusing the guard and making obscene gestures. She also manhandles the security guard. At one point, she refers to the guard as “Bihari” and tells another person to keep him in check.

The guard of the Jaypee Wishtown residential complex told NDTV that the woman got angry after there was a delay in opening the gates to let her car in. An unidentified police official told the news channel that the woman was apparently drunk.

Ankit Kuchhal, the secretary of the society, said Rai is an advocate and has rented a flat.

“We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions by the society will be taken,” Kuchhal added.

The FIR has been filed under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.