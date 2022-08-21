The big news: India denies reports about importing wheat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Manish Sisodia claimed that the CBI has issued a lookout notice against him, and 31 persons died in four states in rain-related tragedies.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India denies reports that it could import wheat as reserves are declining: Earlier on Sunday, Bloomberg reported that India was likely to import the foodgrain to meet its requirements. In May, Delhi had banned exports of the foodgrain to control its rising prices in the country.
- Manish Sisodia says CBI has issued lookout notice against him, calls it ‘gimmick’: The central agency said it has put a travel embargo on eight persons accused in the excise policy case, but not the Delhi deputy chief minister.
- Thirty-one dead in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Jharkhand as rain triggers landslides, floods: Twenty-two fatalities reported in Himachal Pradesh alone. Traffic has been blocked on 743 roads across Himachal Pradesh, including Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi.
- ‘Lynched five persons,’ says BJP leader, booked for spreading communal disharmony: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan leader Gyan Dev Ahuja was recorded on video urging a crowd to kill persons involved in cow slaughter.
- Three journalists booked for reporting on man carrying sick father on cart in Madhya Pradesh: The first information report claims that the news articles are “false and baseless”. Journalists Kunjbihari Kourav, Anil Sharma and NK Bhatele wrote about the incident in Patrika, News18 and Lalluram.com.
- Noida woman in judicial custody after she abuses, manhandles security guard at residential complex: The guard said that the woman got angry after there was a delay in opening the gates to let her car in.
- Assam suspends mobile internet services in 24 districts to prevent cheating during government exam: The ban was in effect for four hours. The services will be put on hold in 25 out of 35 districts of the state on next Sunday as well.
- State’s duty to equalise wealth among citizens, says DMK defending welfare schemes in Supreme Court: The ruling party in Tamil Nadu listed several welfare schemes by its government to highlight that the measures have uplifted citizens.
- Anand Sharma quits as chief of Congress’ Himachal Pradesh panel: He resigned as the head of the party’s steering committee in the poll-bound state due to ‘continuing exclusion and insults’, the former Union minister said.
- Attack on Salman Rushdie meant to create regime of fear, says Muslim group: The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy said there cannot be any doubt that the assault on the author was a result of the fatwa issued by Iran in 1989.