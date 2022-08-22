The Bihar Police on Sunday said that 13 people have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s security convoy in Patna, India Today reported. The chief minister was not present.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the convoy was on its way to Gaya city to assess security arrangements ahead of Kumar’s visit on August 22.

Angry mob pelted stones on CM Nitish Kumar carcade in #Patna, Nitish Kumar was not in the convoy. pic.twitter.com/BTMrr4mfdz — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 21, 2022

However, the convoy was attacked at the Sohgi village by locals who had blocked the roads in protest, after the body of a missing boy was found in a drain, reported The Indian Express. The villagers pelted stones and hit the vehicles with wooden sticks.

Station-in-charge Krishna Kumar said that boy was identified as Sunni Kumar, who had been missing since August 7.

“When villagers learnt that the boy’s body was found in a sewage drain under Beur Police Station, they started protesting and targeting the security convoy that happened to pass through at that time…” Kumar said, according to The Indian Express.

Some security personnel in the convoy received minor injuries and three vehicles were damaged. The convoy proceeded to Gaya after a delay of half hour.