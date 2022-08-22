Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had offered to close all cases against him if he joined the outfit.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a first information report against 15 persons, including Sisodia, alleging irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy. On August 19, the central agency had carried out raids at Sisodia’s official residence in central Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states and Union territories in the case.

On Monday, Sisodia claimed he told the BJP he was a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput by caste and that he would cut off his head but not bow down before the “corrupt conspirators”.

“All the cases against me are false,” he tweeted. “Do whatever you want to do.”

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

At a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that there were three dozen examples of the BJP pressuring leaders of rival parties with investigations and then dropping cases once they switched sides, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said it was shameful that Sisodia was comparing himself to Maharana Pratap, asking if the 16-century king of Mewar ever made people drink alcohol.

“You are comparing Maharana Pratap with someone facing a corruption case?” he asked. “Such corrupt people can only find a place in AAP. He will get punishment for his wrongdoing. BJP works to ensure punish wrongdoers like Manish Sisodia. No place for the corrupt in BJP.”

Case against Sisodia

Apart from Sisodia, the central agency has named former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies in its list of accused persons.

The excise policy 2021-’22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, came into effect in November. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, it was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into the new policy’s formulation and implementation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that the Delhi deputy chief minister and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.