The big news: Manish Sisodia says BJP offered to drop cases against him, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC asked Gujarat to reply on Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea, and Bilkis Bano case witnesses said that the released convicts threatened them.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Manish Sisodia claims BJP offered to drop cases against him if he joined the party: The Delhi deputy chief minister and 14 others have been booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in a proposed new liquor policy for the capital city.
- Supreme Court seeks Gujarat government’s reply on Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea: A three-judge bench will hear the matter of interim relief to Setalvad on August 25, despite the proceedings pending before the Gujarat High Court.
- Bilkis Bano case convicts threatened witnesses while ‘frequently out on parole’, says report: Witnesses also claimed that some of the convicts had attended political events during parole.
- Farmer groups protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee of MSP: Some agitators were detained at the Ghazipur border by the Delhi Police.
- Imams coming to Assam need to inform police, register on government portal, says CM: On Saturday, two Islamic clerics were arrested from Goalpara district on allegations of having links with a terror outfit affiliated to Al-Qaeda.
- Russia detains ISIS terrorist plotting to target ‘ruling circles of India’: In a video, the alleged suicide bomber said the attack was to be a retaliation to insult of the Prophet Muhammad.
- Opposition parties do not accept inclusion of non-locals as voters in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said that the Union Territory could get 25 lakh more voters.
- SC Constitution bench to decide who controls administrative services in Delhi-Centre power tussle: The Union government has contended that it needs power to make transfers and postings of officials in Delhi as it is the country’s capital.
- SC stays order to file rape case FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain: Last week, the Delhi High Court had upheld a lower court order directing the police to register a case based on a woman’s complaint made in 2018.
- No plans to levy charges on UPI payments, clarifies finance ministry: The statement came four days after the Reserve Bank of India floated a discussion paper on levying a fee on payment platforms.