A Dalit girl was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her classroom on Monday by a former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi for not wearing school uniform, PTI reported, citing the police.

The accused person has been identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey and he is at large.

Local police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said that Dubey made casteist slurs at the girl after she said that she does not have a uniform and will wear it once her father buys one.

Dubey is neither an officer nor a teacher, but he goes to the school everyday and misbehaves with the teaching staff and students, the police told PTI.

The girl’s mother registered a case against Dubey. The police have booked him for assault and intimidation and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said.

This incident came days after a nine-year-old Dalit boy was beaten by his upper caste teacher in Rajasthan for allegedly drinking water from his pot.

The incident occurred on July 20 at a private school in Sayla village in the Jalore district.

The boy, however, died on August 13. The police said that the boy was taken for treatment to Ahmedabad – about 300 km away – where he succumbed to his injuries.