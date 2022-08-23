Adani Enterprises will acquire 29.18% stake in news channel NDTV through a subsidiary company, the conglomerate said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday evening. The Gautam Adani-led group of companies will launch an open offer for another 26% stake in the media house.

An entity acquiring more than 25% stake in a company gets the right to announce an open offer, according to rules of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India. An open offer is made by the acquirer company to the shareholders of the target company inviting them to tender their shares at a particular price.

The development came just a day after NDTV said that speculations of giving up shares held by co-founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy individually and through promoter company RRPR Holding Private Limited were “baseless rumour”.

“Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake,” the company had said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

However, on Tuesday, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, a subsidiary of the AMG Media Networks Limited, company owned by Adani Enterprises has acquired the entire 29.18% stake held the Roys through RRPR Holding Private Limited.

The Roys, however, still hold 32.26% shares in NDTV individually.

The Adani Group has made an open offer of Rs 493 crore for the further 26% stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share, according to Mint.

AMG Media Networks Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Pugalia said that the acquisition “is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL’s goal to pave the path of new age media across platforms”.

“With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision,” Pugalia said.

In the financial year 2021-’22, NDTV made revenues of Rs 421 crore, earned a net profit of Rs 85 crore and has negligible debt, a press release from the Adani Group said.

On Tuesday, NDTV shares closed at Rs 366.20 apiece, up by 2.61%, on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises shares were priced at Rs 3,023.65, down almost 1% from Monday.