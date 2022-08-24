The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of four Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders in connection with its probe into an alleged land-for-jobs scam, ANI reported.

Searches were conducted at the residences of RJD MP Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad and MLC Sunil Singh and Subodh Roy.

Bihar | CBI raid underway at the residence of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy in Patna.



Raids are underway at the residences of RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/fHOqOvWAdM — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The case pertains to allegations that Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the Railways. The land-grabbing had allegedly taken place when he was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

Notably, the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation came hours before the Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government will face a floor test in the Bihar Assembly.

Kumar took oath as the chief minister for the eighth time on August 10, a day after he cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

A day prior to that, Kumar had resigned as the chief minister. Hours later, he staked a claim to form a new government after being elected as the leader of the Grand Alliance of nine parties.

On Wednesday, Singh, whose residence was being searched by the investigating agency, alleged that the raid was carried out under the direction of the BJP government in the Centre.

“It is being done intentionally,” Singh told ANI. “There is no meaning to it. They [BJP] are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha also alleged that the saffron party was misusing law enforcement agencies.

“Useless to say that it is a raid by the ED or IT or CBI, it’s a raid by BJP,” Jha told ANI. “ They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is the floor test [in Bihar Assembly] and what is happening here? It has become predictable.”