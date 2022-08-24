The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered Rs 20 crore each to four of its Delhi MLAs to switch camps. The BJP threatened the legislators of implicating them in false cases if they do not do so, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed.

“AAP MLAs are [being] approached by members of the BJP with whom they have friendly relations,” Singh said at a press conference. “They are told to take the offer of Rs 20 crore or else face false cases and the Enforcement Directorate like how they did to Manish Sisodia ji.”

AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln along with other Senior AAP Leaders addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/TG4hyUZH6S — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 24, 2022

Singh said that Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep Kumar have been approached by the BJP.

Singh made the claims came a day after Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed to have has exposed the BJP’s Operation Lotus. Operation Lotus is a term used to refer to the BJP’s alleged attempts to orchestrate defections in Opposition parties.

BJP के एक पूर्व विधायक मेरे पास आए—बोले 20 Crore लेकर

BJP में आ जाओ नहीं तो जो @msisodia के साथ हो रहा है वो हर MLA के साथ होगा।



आप Modi जी की ताक़त को नहीं जानते।



मैंने कहा कि AAP के विधायक कट्टर ईमानदार हैं। हम जनता की उम्मीदों को नहीं तोड़ सकते।



—@Sanjeev_aap pic.twitter.com/iqBuMjYy80 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 24, 2022

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the BJP had offered to close all cases against him if he joined the outfit. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a first information report against 15 persons, including Sisodia, alleging irregularities in a proposed new liquor policy for the capital city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting of all MLAs of his party at 11 am on Thursday, ANI reported. On Wednesday evening too, the Kejriwal and other leaders of the party’s political affairs committee held a meeting.