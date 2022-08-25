US-based journalist Angad Singh, who works for American website Vice News, was deported from Delhi airport, his mother claimed in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

“My son an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab was deported,” Gurmeet Kaur wrote on Facebook. “Put in the next flight back to New York.”

Kaur also claimed that the authorities did not cite any reason for deporting her son.

“But we know it is his award winning journalism that scares them,” her Facebook post read. “It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can’t stand.”

Another family member told The Indian Express that Singh had landed in Delhi at 8.30 pm on Wednesday and was deported back to the US within three hours. Delhi airport authorities have not issued a statement on the matter yet.

Singh, who works as a documentary producer for Vice News, had come to India for a family reunion, his relative said.

“He had made a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protest...The government must be upset due to that documentary,” the family member told The Indian Express. “His request for a visa as a journalist to make a documentary on Dalits in India was rejected recently.”

The Shaheen Bagh locality in Delhi was one of the popular sites of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act held between December 2019 and January 2020.

In July, Vice News’ coverage of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India had been nominated for the Emmy Awards. Singh was part of the project.