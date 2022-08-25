The big news: Centre did not co-operate in Pegasus inquiry, notes SC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The top court said that two aspects of its verdict on money laundering law needed a relook, and issued notice to Gujarat in Bilkis Bano case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Malware found on five phones but evidence is inconclusive, says SC-appointed panel on Pegasus: However, it was not clear whether the malware was Pegasus. The committee had examined 29 mobile phones as part of its inquiry. The court also took note of the committee’s statement that the Centre did not co-operate with its inquiry.
- Supreme Court says two aspects of PMLA judgement need reconsideration: The court agreed to examine the matters related to not providing a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report and reversal of the presumption of innocence.
- SC asks for convicts to be made party in plea challenging their remission in Bilkis Bano case: The 11 convicts were let out of Godhra Jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government approved their application for early release.
- NDTV says Adani Group needs SEBI approval to acquire stake in media company: On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises announced it will acquire 29.18% stake in the media group through its subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited.
- ‘No communication received’, says Hemant Soren after reports claim EC sought his disqualification: The BJP has alleged that the Jharkhand chief minister holds an office-of-profit and wants him disqualified as an MLA.
- US journalist deported from Delhi airport while on personal visit, claims his family: Angad Singh, a documentary producer with ‘Vice News’, was put on a flight back to New York soon after landing on Wednesday, his mother wrote on Facebook.
- Ferozepur SSP failed to maintain law and order, finds SC-appointed panel on PM security lapse case: In January, the prime minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors blocked the road to a village in Punjab’s Ferozepur.
- Teesta Setalvad’s bail hearing in Supreme Court deferred to August 30: The hearing was adjourned after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought additional time to make some corrections in the government’s response to the bail plea.
- Islamabad rejects India’s action on accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: On Tuesday, New Delhi had terminated the services of three Indian Air Force officials, holding them guilty of deviating from the standard operating procedure.
- Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh detained in Hyderabad for remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Singh had been arrested on August 23 but was granted bail by a Hyderabad court hours later.