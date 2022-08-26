A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says Rahul Gandhi demolished party’s “consultative mechanism”: The former Rajya Sabha MP also said that the leadership tried to foist a “non-serious individual” to be at the helm of the outfit.
  2. Don’t lose hope with one perceived unfair judgement, says NV Ramana in farewell speech as chief justice: His successor UU Lalit said he would work towards ensuring that a Constitution bench works throughout the year.
  3. SC dismisses plea against UP government’s refusal to prosecute Adityanath in hate speech case: The case against the chief minister was filed by Gorakhpur-based activist Parvez Parwaz. The matter pertains to the events of January 2007 when riots broke out in the city and surrounding areas.
  4. Before her death, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged by her associates at a party, say Goa Police: The police have arrested her associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhvinder Singh. The two confessed during questioning that they had intentionally mixed the substance in her drinks.
  5. Adani Group says it does not need SEBI approval to acquire stake in NDTV: The conglomerate said that the media company’s founders are bound to comply with their contractual obligations.
  6. WhatsApp forced users into a ‘take it or leave it’ situation with its privacy policy, Delhi HC says: The court made the observation while dismissing the messaging platform’s plea against an inquiry into its 2021 policy.
  7. UGC declares 21 universities as fake, says they do not have power to offer degrees: Eight such higher education bodies from Delhi and four from Uttar Pradesh are on the list released by the University Grants Commission.
  8. SC issues notice on pleas by Ukraine-returned medical students to continue education in India: The petitioners were relying on a Parliament panel report that said the students should be allowed to enrol in Indian private colleges as a one-time measure.
  9. Pakistan declares national emergency as toll in floods rises to 937: Around three crore residents have become homeless since the monsoon season started on June 14.
  10. Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement in manufacture of Covid-19 vaccine: The Comirnaty vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner copied the mRNA technology developed by Moderna, it has claimed.