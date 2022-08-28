The big news: Noida twin towers demolished, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Election for Congress president will be held on October 17, and India banned export of wheat flour to curb rising prices.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Noida Supertech twin towers demolished after nine-year-long legal battle, residents evacuated: The buildings, found to be in violation of multiple construction norms, are the country’s tallest structures ever to be imploded.
- Election to pick next Congress president to be held on October 17: The result will be declared two days later, the party said.
- India bans export of wheat flour, three other products to curb rising prices: The earlier decision to restrict export of wheat led to increased demand for wheat flour, with its exports rising 200% between April and July from a year ago.
- Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for retired chief justices, Supreme Court judges as Centre amends rules: These are the ‘best example[s] of a freebie’, Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan remarked.
- Savarkar’s alleged glorification in Karnataka textbook receives objections from teachers: An extract saying that the Hindutva ideologue flew on a bird is a figure of speech, clarifies state’s textbook revision panel.
- Akasa Air says some of its customer data was accessed by hackers: Names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of the passengers were obtained, the airline said.
- Crime against Bilkis Bano cannot be forgiven just because she is a Muslim, says Shiv Sena: The party also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the release of the convicts in the case.
- Goa Police arrest one more person in Sonali Phogat death case: Police have apprehended five men so far.
- Bajrang Dal members protest against namaz at Bhopal mall, recite Hanuman Chalisa: The DB Mall management has issued an advisory that no religious activities will be allowed inside the premises, the police said after the controversy.
- ‘Violation of basic etiquette,’ says India on China’s remarks on docking of its vessel in Sri Lanka: New Delhi and Beijing have been sparring about the docking of Yuan Wang 5 in Hambantota port earlier this month.