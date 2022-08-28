A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Noida Supertech twin towers demolished after nine-year-long legal battle, residents evacuated: The buildings, found to be in violation of multiple construction norms, are the country’s tallest structures ever to be imploded.
  2. Election to pick next Congress president to be held on October 17: The result will be declared two days later, the party said.
  3. India bans export of wheat flour, three other products to curb rising prices: The earlier decision to restrict export of wheat led to increased demand for wheat flour, with its exports rising 200% between April and July from a year ago.
  4. Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for retired chief justices, Supreme Court judges as Centre amends rules: These are the ‘best example[s] of a freebie’, Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan remarked.
  5. Savarkar’s alleged glorification in Karnataka textbook receives objections from teachers: An extract saying that the Hindutva ideologue flew on a bird is a figure of speech, clarifies state’s textbook revision panel.
  6. Akasa Air says some of its customer data was accessed by hackers: Names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of the passengers were obtained, the airline said.
  7. Crime against Bilkis Bano cannot be forgiven just because she is a Muslim, says Shiv Sena: The party also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the release of the convicts in the case.
  8. Goa Police arrest one more person in Sonali Phogat death case: Police have apprehended five men so far.
  9. Bajrang Dal members protest against namaz at Bhopal mall, recite Hanuman Chalisa: The DB Mall management has issued an advisory that no religious activities will be allowed inside the premises, the police said after the controversy.
  10. ‘Violation of basic etiquette,’ says India on China’s remarks on docking of its vessel in Sri Lanka: New Delhi and Beijing have been sparring about the docking of Yuan Wang 5 in Hambantota port earlier this month.