A video of former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra has emerged on social media in which she claims that communist governments have taken control of Hindu temples all over.

“.... That is what happens with these communist governments,” Malhotra can be heard saying. “They want to just take over because of the revenue. Their problem is the revenue. All over they have taken over…Only Hindu temples.”

Non-representative, un-diversified and exclusionary social composition of the SC and HC Judges is at the core of the fault-lines in the Indian Judiciary.



Deeply rotten, infested #CastiestCollegium



pic.twitter.com/a0cy2lwuvv — UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) August 28, 2022

The purported video is appeared to have been shot outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Hindu.

Malhotra has been on a visit to the state to attend several events, including a three-day medical convention organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital to celebrate its 75th year on Sunday, according to the newspaper.

In the video, Malhotra also said that she, along with Chief Justice UU Lalit, had halted such takeovers of temples by the government.

She was referring to a 2020 verdict of the Supreme Court in which it had upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

A bench headed by UU Lalit, now chief justice of the Supreme Court, had reversed an order passed by the Kerala High Court in 2011 that ruled the rights of the royal family over the temple ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of Travancore in 1991.

The sprawling Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House, which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before the integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

On Monday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that Justice Malhotra is deeply prejudiced against communists.

“Justice Indu Malhotra is ignorant of public finance of Kerala government...” Isaac wrote in a tweet. “Not a paise of temple revenues enter budget receipts, while hundreds of crores are spent for facilities for devotees and to support temple administration.”