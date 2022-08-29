A 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a man last week, died on Sunday after succumbing to her injuries in Jharkhand’s Dumka city, The Indian Express reported.

Her death triggered protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, following which prohibitory orders were placed in the city.

Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said that the girl was attacked by 19-year-old Shahrukh Hussain on Tuesday.

“She was sleeping by a window which faced a sidewalk connecting to the main road,” Lakra said, according to The Indian Express. “The accused poured petrol on her through the window and set her on fire. She screamed for help and saw the accused running…We have her dying declaration.”

According to the police, Hussain was arrested on the same day along with one Chotu Khan, who had supplied the petrol.

In her statement to a magistrate, the woman told that the accused had called her some 10 days back and was pestering her to become his friend, PTI reported.

“He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him,” the woman had said. “I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man’s family on Tuesday.

She added: “On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital.”

On Monday, the woman’s body was taken for final rites in the presence of senior police officials, according to News18.

Deputy Commissioner RS Shukla said that the police have recommended a speedy trial and have given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to her family.

“We are getting the family more compensation,” Shukla said, according to The Indian Express. “...The accused used to harass the woman. The authorities did not know this because the family never complained.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka,” he said, according to News18. “We will ensure a fast trial.”