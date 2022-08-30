The United Progressive Alliance in Jharkhand on Tuesday moved its MLAs to Raipur in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to steer clear of any alleged poaching attempts from the Bharatiya Janata Party, ANI reported.

“We are ready to face every situation and we are preparing a strategy to tackle it,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters outside the Ranchi airport on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

He added, “You have seen a glimpse of that very strategy earlier and witnessing it now as well. The ruling dispensation will give a solid reply to the conspirators in the state.”

Chhattisgarh | Jharkhand UPA MLAs reach Mayfair resort in Raipur pic.twitter.com/cN3Bcejacs — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

A political crisis has been looming over Jharkhand since last week after reports said on Thursday that the Election Commission has suggested disqualifying Soren as an MLA for being held guilty in an office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission had informed the governor about its decision in a sealed cover, the reports said. However, Soren maintained that he did not receive any communication either from the Election Commission or the governor.

The poll panel order came on an office-of-profit complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that Soren allotted a mining lease in his own name. Soren also holds the mining portfolio in Jharkhand.

An office-of-profit means a position that brings to the person holding it financial gains or benefits.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is the largest party with 30 MLAs. The Congress has 18 legislators, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.